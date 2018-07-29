Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Strikes out two for third save
Swarzak struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 inning to earn his third save of the season Sunday against the Pirates.
Swarzak mowed down the side in order in this one while throwing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes. He's picked up a pair of saves in four appearances since Jeurys Familia was traded to the Athletics, compiling a 7:0 K:BB and a 2.08 ERA during that short sample. Swarzak appears to be the bullpen arm to own at the moment for the Mets, but save opportunities could be hard to come by for one of the league's more prominent underachievers.
