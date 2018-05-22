Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Throws bullpen session
Swarzak (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Swarzak made just two appearances for the Mets this season before being shut down by an oblique strain. He remains on the 60-day disabled list but will be eligible to return in early June. The fact that he's just now throwing bullpen sessions suggests that he'll need more time than that, but a precise timeline has not been made clear.
