Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Throws simulated game Wednesday
Swarzak (calf) tossed two innings during a simulated game Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Swarzak is expected to take the field in a Grapefruit League contest by the end of the week following a second simulated game over the past four days. In addition, the right-hander should be fully healthy by Opening Day barring any setbacks.
