Swarzak (calf) will go up against live hitting Sunday after throwing another bullpen session Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Swarzak felt "really good" after tossing a 20-pitch bullpen Monday as he continues to ramp up activity after suffering a minor calf injury in late February. The right-hander remains on target to be back in action prior to Opening Day.

