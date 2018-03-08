Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ticketed to face batters this weekend
Swarzak (calf) will go up against live hitting Sunday after throwing another bullpen session Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Swarzak felt "really good" after tossing a 20-pitch bullpen Monday as he continues to ramp up activity after suffering a minor calf injury in late February. The right-hander remains on target to be back in action prior to Opening Day.
More News
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Feels good after bullpen•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Begins throwing after calf injury•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: MRI reveals strained calf•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Dealing with calf injury, headed for MRI•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Exits game with apparent injury•
-
Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Agrees to deal with Mets•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...