Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Will remain in Seattle
Contrary to previous reports, Swarzak will remain with the Mariners instead of being flipped to the Phillies as part of the Jean Segura trade, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.
The Mariners will reportedly be sending a different player along with Jean Segura in exchange for Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford. Swarzak is expected to remain in Seattle after being sent along with Jay Bruce, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista in a package for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.
