Jurado was recalled from the alternate training site for Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 24-year-old will serve as the 29th man for the twin bill and should return to the alternate site at the conclusion of Game 2. Jurado was acquired from the Rangers in early August after being designated for assignment. He had a 5.81 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 81:36 K:BB over 122.1 innings last season and has yet to see game action in 2020.