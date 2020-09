Jurado was recalled by the Mets prior to his scheduled start against the Orioles on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Jurado joined the Mets via trade in early August and will make his debut with the team Tuesday. The right-hander carries a 5.85 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 177 innings in the majors, so he doesn't carry much fantasy upside heading into his first appearance with the Mets.