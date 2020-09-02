Jurado allowed five earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out two across four innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Jurado gave up all five of his earned runs in the first two innings, surrendering a three-run homer in the first frame. He did manage to settle in from there, retiring six of the last eight batters he faced. The outing was his debut with the Mets, and he was needed as a starter after the Mets played a doubleheader Sunday against the Yankees. It's unclear how the team will utilize him going forward.