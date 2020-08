Jurado was traded from the Rangers to the Mets in exchange for a player to be named later or cash Wednesday.

Jurado was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday but will remain on a 40-man roster, albeit for a different organization. He'll join the Mets' alternate training site for now. The 24-year-old righty owns a poor 5.85 ERA through 177 big-league innings, striking out just 13.2 percent of opposing batters, so the Mets would likely prefer to keep him in a low-leverage role.