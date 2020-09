Jurado will be recalled to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Jurado, who was acquired in a trade from the Rangers in early August after being designated for assignment, spent a day on the Mets' big-league roster Sunday but did not get into a game. With a 5.85 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 13.2 percent strikeout rate in 177 career major-league innings, expectations should be low for the 24-year-old.