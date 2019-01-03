Alcantara signed a minor-league contract with the Mets.

Alcantara spent the 2018 campaign in Mexico, slashing a combined .285/.353/.527 with 18 homers and 15 stolen bases in 95 games. He last appeared in the majors in 2017, when he struggled to a .171/.187/.248 line in 70 games with the Reds. He figures to serve as organizational outfield depth in 2019.

