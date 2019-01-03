Mets' Arismendy Alcantara: Signs with Mets
Alcantara signed a minor-league contract with the Mets.
Alcantara spent the 2018 campaign in Mexico, slashing a combined .285/.353/.527 with 18 homers and 15 stolen bases in 95 games. He last appeared in the majors in 2017, when he struggled to a .171/.187/.248 line in 70 games with the Reds. He figures to serve as organizational outfield depth in 2019.
More News
-
Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Outrighted to Double-A•
-
Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Designated for assignment Saturday•
-
Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Young utility player unproductive on offense•
-
Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Struggling in reserve role•
-
Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Hits first homer of 2017•
-
Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Struggles in rare start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst