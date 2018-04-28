Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Clubs three-run homer against Padres
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs to help the Mets to a 5-1 victory over the Padres on Friday.
After going 0-for-6 in his return to action coming off a sore hamstring on Thursday, Cabrera got back on track with this explosive effort that brought his average up .333 and his OPS to .970 through 93 at-bats. Consider him fully healthy and good to go moving forward.
