Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Cranks solo homer Sunday

Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and a walk in a 5-2 win over Miami on Sunday.

Cabrera took Marlins starter Dan Straily deep for a solo blast in the third inning to extend his team's lead to 2-0. The 32-year-old infielder has now matched last season's home run total in over 160 fewer at-bats and he's got a shot at surpassing his career high of 25 set back in 2011. Cabrera is slashing .280/.323/.479 on the year.