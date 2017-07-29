Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Crosses plate three times in Friday's win
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with three runs scored in Friday's win over the Mariners.
His audition for prospective future employers continues to go swimmingly with the trade deadline looming, and Cabrera is now slashing .444/.483/.593 over his last seven games with four multi-hit performances.
