Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Hitting leadoff against Cardinals

Cabrera will bat at the top of the order and start at second base for Saturday's game.

Cabrera served out of the cleanup spot during Thursday's Opening Day victory, going 0-for-4 with one walk and one run scored. With Brandon Nimmo out of the lineup in favor of Juan Lagares, manager Mickey Callaway will give Cabrera a chance at the leadoff role.

