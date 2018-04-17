Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Keeps hot starting rolling against Nationals

Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs in the Mets' 8-6 loss to the Nationals on Monday.

Cabrera kept his torrid start right on rolling with another explosive effort, with this one bringing his slash line for the season to a ridiculous .356/.397/.644 over 59 at-bats. Cabrera's career-high OPS before this season was his .810 mark he set in 2016, so don't bank on him maintaining his current mark of 1.041 over the course of the entire season. That said, he's one of the hottest hitters in baseball at the moment, so roll him out there confidently until he shows signs of cooling down.