Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Sunday's lineup
Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Cabrera will make his way to the bench a day after slugging the game-winning home run in extra innings. Phillip Evans will take over at third base and bat second in his stead.
More News
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Powers Mets to win in extras•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sitting out Monday afternoon•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits out Sunday•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Returns to lineup•
-
Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: X-rays negative on injured ankle•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...