Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not in Sunday's lineup

Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Cabrera will make his way to the bench a day after slugging the game-winning home run in extra innings. Phillip Evans will take over at third base and bat second in his stead.

