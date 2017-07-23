Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of lineup Sunday
Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the A's, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera drew a start at third base Saturday, but had previously started eight consecutive games at the keystone. He'll break that streak Sunday, while T.J. Rivera draws the start at second base with Wilmer Flores at third.
