Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of lineup Sunday

Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the A's, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera drew a start at third base Saturday, but had previously started eight consecutive games at the keystone. He'll break that streak Sunday, while T.J. Rivera draws the start at second base with Wilmer Flores at third.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast