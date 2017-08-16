Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of lineup Wednesday

Cabrera is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Cabrera will get the night off after starting four consecutive games as Jose Reyes picks up a start at the keystone. Following a pair of three-hit games at the beginning of the month, Cabrera is hitting just .176/.200/.235 with only two extra-base hits over his past nine contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast