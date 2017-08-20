Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of Sunday's lineup
Cabrera is out of Sunday's lineup against the Marlins.
He has started the last nine games, hitting .303 with two doubles and zero home runs over that stretch. Gavin Cecchini will start at second base and hit eighth.
