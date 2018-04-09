Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops first homer of season Sunday

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Nationals.

The switch-hitter is having a strong start to 2018, slashing .333/.405/.515 through eight games. He's been bouncing all around the lineup, but with Michael Conforto back in the leadoff spot, Cabrera hit fifth Sunday and will likely remain there for the most part moving forward, providing him with solid run-producing opportunities even once he cools down.