Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Positioned on bench Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Cabrera will head to the bench following five straight starts -- a stretch in which he went 3-for-16 at the plate. Phillip Evans will take over at third base and bat sixth in the order in his stead.

