Play

Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Scratched Tuesday following dental work

Cabrera was scratched from the Mets' lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after requiring a dental procedure, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera isn't expected to require more than a day or two off while he presumably deals with some soreness in his mouth. Jose Reyes entered the lineup in place of Cabrera on Tuesday, manning second base and batting fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories