Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Three-hit day in loss

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Cabrera smacked his 18th double of the season in the first inning, then later brought home a run on his third-inning single. The 32-year-old is hitting just .242 in June, but he's been turning things around of late; over the past four games, he's 8-for-17 (.471) with two walks, a home run, a double and three RBI.