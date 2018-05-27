Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera: Tweaks knee, hopes to play Sunday
Cabrera tweaked his knee in Saturday's game against the Brewers but hopes to be in the lineup Sunday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
He was slow to get up after a play at second base during the blowout 17-6 loss to the Brewers, and was replaced by Luis Guillorme, who could get a start Sunday if Cabrera needs another day. Cabrera is hitting .333 over the last week and has a .314/.355/.519 slash line with seven home runs in 185 at-bats this season.
