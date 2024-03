The Mets reassigned Adams to minor-league camp Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Adams joined the Mets in November on a one-year deal to compete for a spot on the team's bullpen. He allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 12 over 6.1 innings in spring training. Adams will start 2024 in the minors and look to work his way back into the majors.