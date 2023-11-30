Adams (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Mets on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Adams, 32, held a 5.71 ERA through 24 relief appearances this past year with the Diamondbacks before fracturing his right ankle in early August. He was then outrighted off Arizona's 40-man roster at the end of the season but has now found a new home in New York on what's being called a "major-league, non-guaranteed split contract," per Will Sammon of The Athletic. Nasty at times but often overly wild, Adams owns a career 4.17 ERA and 170:75 K:BB in 114.1 total big-league innings.