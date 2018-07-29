Jackson will start in center field and bat sixth in the order Sunday against the Pirates.

Jackson signed with the Mets on Friday, and struck out in a pinch-hit appearance in his team debut. He'll get the starting nod in center field Sunday, filling in for the injured Michael Conforto (thumb). Keep expectations regarding both playing time and production relatively low for Jackson, who had just a .604 OPS across 59 games with the Giants before he was traded to Texas (and ultimately let go).