Mets' Austin Jackson: Not in Saturday's lineup
Jackson is out of the lineup versus the Nationals on Saturday.
Jackson will head to the bench for a breather following 14 straight starts, during which he's hit .242/.277/.323 with a pair of RBI and 20 strikeouts. With the return of Jay Bruce (hip) from the DL, Jackson will likely see him playing time decrease moving forward.
