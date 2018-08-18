Jackson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Jackson cut the deficit to two in the eighth inning on an RBI single to left field, but the Mets would end up taking the loss. He's been heating up at the plate recently, as he's pieced together a modest four-game hitting streak, going 9-for-20 with four extra-base hits and one RBI over that span. Jackson is hitting .292 with two homers and 23 RBI through 79 games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories