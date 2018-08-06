Mets' Austin Jackson: Pops second homer
Jackson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Braves.
After struggling to a .604 OPS with zero homers in 59 games as a Giant, Jackson's bat has snapped to life since joining the Mets. He now boasts a .364/.440/.636 slash line with two home runs and a steal in eight games in his new uniform, and while the 31-year-old should soon fall back to earth, he figures to see regular playing time until he does.
More News
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Seeing ample opportunities with new team•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Makes first start with Mets•
-
Mets' Austin Jackson: Signs with Mets•
-
Austin Jackson: Let go Saturday•
-
Rangers' Austin Jackson: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Austin Jackson: Told to hold off reporting to Texas•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...