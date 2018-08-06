Jackson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

After struggling to a .604 OPS with zero homers in 59 games as a Giant, Jackson's bat has snapped to life since joining the Mets. He now boasts a .364/.440/.636 slash line with two home runs and a steal in eight games in his new uniform, and while the 31-year-old should soon fall back to earth, he figures to see regular playing time until he does.