Jackson went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 6-4 win over Cincinnati.

Jackson pushed the lead to three in the first inning on a single to left field. He's recorded a base knock in each of his previous three games, going 6-for-10 with three RBI, a home run and a walk over that span. Jackson is slashing .269/.335/.349 with a .684 OPS through 68 tilts this season.

