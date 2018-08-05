Jackson will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves.

Jackson will be included in the starting nine for the sixth time in seven games after producing a trio of two-hit performances during that stretch. The Mets have facilitated room in the lineup for Jackson of late by moving Jose Bautista to third base, though that will no longer be a regular option now that Todd Frazier is off the disabled list. As a result, Jackson and Bautista may soon have to battle one another for playing time in the outfield alongside entrenched starters Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto.

