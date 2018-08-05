Mets' Austin Jackson: Seeing ample opportunities with new team
Jackson will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Braves.
Jackson will be included in the starting nine for the sixth time in seven games after producing a trio of two-hit performances during that stretch. The Mets have facilitated room in the lineup for Jackson of late by moving Jose Bautista to third base, though that will no longer be a regular option now that Todd Frazier is off the disabled list. As a result, Jackson and Bautista may soon have to battle one another for playing time in the outfield alongside entrenched starters Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto.
