Mets' Austin Jackson: Signs with Mets
Jackson agreed to a major-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.
With Yoenis Cespedes (heels) out for the year and Jay Bruce (hip) on the DL, Jackson will provide some needed depth to the Mets outfield. In 59 games with the Giants this year, Jackson slashed .242/.309/.295 with 13 RBI, eight extra-base hits and two stolen bases. After being traded to the Rangers in early July, he was designated for assignment and subsequently released. Though Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo are locked in to a pair of the outfield positions, Jackson should receive some playing time in center field alongside Matt den Dekker.
