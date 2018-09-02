Jackson will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Giants, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

There was some thought that Jackson's role might decline when Jay Bruce was reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 24, but it's instead been Wilmer Flores who has been most adversely affected. With Bruce settling into regular duty at first base and Jose Bautista having recently been traded to the Phillies, it looks like Jackson could have a clear path to outfield reps the rest of the season. Jackson will draw his seventh consecutive start in the series finale.