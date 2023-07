The Mets have selected Troesser with the 135th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Troesser is a 6-foot-3, 189-pound right-hander who projects mostly as a relief pitcher at the next level. The 21-year-old's longest outing of the 2023 season with Missouri was only 4.2 frames, compiling a 4.73 ERA with 53 punchouts over 45.2 innings with the Tigers.