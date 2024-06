The Mets selected Gamel's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

Gamel will be brought up to the major-league roster for the first time this season, providing additional help in the outfield with Starling Marte (knee) hitting the 10-day injured list. Gamel owns a .961 OPS with seven home runs across 190 plate appearances with Syracuse and should compete with DJ Stewart and Tyrone Taylor for work in right field.