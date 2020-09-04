Hamilton was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton had been losing opportunities for playing time recently, and he'll be cast off the Mets' 40-man roster just one day after making a blunder on the basepaths. In 17 games with the Mets this season, Hamilton carried a 0.83 OBP with four runs and three stolen bases over 22 at-bats.