The Mets acquired Hamilton from the Giants on Sunday in exchange for pitcher Jordan Humphreys, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After attending summer camp with the Giants on a minor-league contract, Hamilton wasn't able to win a spot on the 30-man Opening Day roster. The speedy 29-year-old stuck around with the Giants at their alternate training site in Sacramento, but with a callup to San Francisco not in the cards, Hamilton was ultimately dealt to the Mets, who have a need for a defensive-minded backup center fielder after Jake Marisnick (hamstring) was recently placed on the injured list. The Mets will need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster in order to add Hamilton to the active roster.