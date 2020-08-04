Hamilton's contract will be selected by the Mets on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The expanded rosters are ideal for a player like Hamilton, who could be the best pinch runner in the league and should be a strong defensive replacement as well. With Yoenis Cespedes opting out of the season and Jake Marisnick out with a hamstring injury, there could be at-bats available in the Mets' outfield as well, though the team likely won't want to give too many to a player who owns a career .242/.297/.326 slash line.