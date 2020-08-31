Hamilton remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Hamilton initially served as the Mets' fourth outfielder when he was acquired earlier this month, but he's lost out on those duties to Jake Marisnick, who will make his second start Monday since returning from the injured list last week. Meanwhile, Hamilton has started in only one of the Mets' 12 games, as he's seemingly become a redundant piece with Marisnick offering a superior speed-oriented, defensive-minded alternative in the outfield. Hamilton could be at risk of losing his spot on the roster in the near future if the Mets elect to prioritize needs at other spots.