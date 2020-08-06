Hamilton got the start in center field and batted ninth during Wednesday's win over the Nationals, going 0-for-4 with a stolen base.

He reached base on a fielder's choice in the fourth inning, using his speed to beat out a potential double-play ball to second base, and then promptly stole the open bag in front of him. Hamilton's defense in center, not his offensive skill set, is his calling card now, but as long as he's getting consistent playing time the 29-year-old can still make a fantasy impact in SBs.