Manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that an MRI on McKinney's sore right knee came back clean, leaving the outfielder day-to-day for the time being, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McKinney was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Padres, but given Rojas's postgame update, it doesn't appear that the knee issue is serious. The 26-year-old will be further evaluated Sunday, but at this point he seems unlikely to land on the IL.