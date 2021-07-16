McKinney was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets are finally fully healthy after being decimated by injuries early in the season, leading to McKinney losing his spot on the 40-man roster. He was a solid fill-in during his time in New York with a .220/.304/.4.73 slash line with five homers, 14 RBI and 15 runs in 39 games, and he could be claimed off waivers by another outfield-needy team. J.D. Davis (hand) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.