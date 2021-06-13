McKinney (knee) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Padres, but the Mets expect him to start in the outfield Monday against the Cubs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mason Williams will replace McKinney in the outfield Sunday, but the latter could still be available off the bench if his sore right knee responds well to a pregame workout. Since being acquired from the Brewers on May 25, McKinney has settled into a near-everyday role for the banged-up Mets, slashing .302/.362/.744 with four home runs, 12 RBI, nine runs and one stolen base in 14 games.