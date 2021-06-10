McKinney went 3-for-5 with two home runs, five total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

McKinney had one of the best offensive performances of his career and now has seven homers on the year -- he launched a solo shot in the fifth inning and later added a two-run blast in the ninth. It's worth noting McKinney has also hit safely in three of the Mets' last four games, and he is taking advantage of the uptick in playing time as his role has been a bit inconsistent over the last few weeks.