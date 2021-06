Mckinney (knee) will start in right field and bat fifth Monday against the Cubs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old sat out the past two games with soreness in his right knee, but he'll rejoin the lineup Monday. McKinney has hit well in 13 games since being acquired by the Mets with a .302/.362/.744 slash line, four homers, five doubles and 12 RBI.