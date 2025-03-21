Now Playing

McKinney agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old spent last season in the Pirates organization, making 10 appearances in the majors and 43 at Triple-A. McKinney could see some action in the majors this season, but his primary role will likely be as outfield depth at Triple-A Syracuse.

