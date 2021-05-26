McKinney was acquired by the Mets from the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Pedro Quintana, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McKinney was designated for assignment by Milwaukee over the weekend, and New York opted for a trade rather than risk losing out on a waiver claim. He got off to a solid start for the Brewers but had a .619 OPS by the time he was DFA'd. The 26-year-old will provide some much-needed outfield depth for the injury-plagued Mets.