McKinney is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Slowly but surely, the Mets are getting some everyday players back from the injury list, but McKinney looks like he'll still have a line on a strong-side platoon role. With southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona, the lefty-hitting McKinney will cede duties in right field to the righty-hitting Brandon Drury. McKinney had started the previous five games, going 4-for-17 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and four runs.